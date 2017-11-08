Hot Board: Early Signing Period picks, predictions

Insider

It's finally here. The early signing period begins today and lasts until next Wednesday. By the time the dust settles in a week, it's likely that around 85 of the ESPN 100 prospects in 2018 will be committed. Right now, there are still 25 ESPN 100 prospects uncommitted -- meaning we could see up to 10 players make commitments over the next few days. We've broken the usual Hot Board into different categories, with a deeper dive into the top-30 prospects that could decide during the early signing period and a brief look at the rest of the uncommitted ESPN 100 players.

LIKELY TO SIGN EARLY

R.J. Barrett (No. 1)

Barrett finished his official visits in September, and will definitely make his decision during the early signing period -- his announcement is set for Friday. Duke has been considered the heavy favorite since earlier this fall, and the Blue Devils are still the frontrunner as we enter the final 48 hours or so. Oregon has picked up some recent buzz, but this one still seems primed for Duke.

Prediction: Duke