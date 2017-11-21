Scout's Take: ESPN 100 C Bol Bol commits to Oregon

Insider

Manute Bol's son and Oregon commit Bol Bol shows off his skills during a 2016 high school basketball game. (0:32)

ESPN 100 five-star big man Bol Bol revealed on Monday that he signed with Oregon during last week’s early signing period, giving the Ducks a huge recruiting win and one of the most intriguing prospects in the country. Here's a look at what he'll bring to Eugene.