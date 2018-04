Insider

Jeff Goodman reports on five-star recruit E.J. Montgomery, who decommitted from Auburn last year, announcing that he will be headed to Kentucky for his freshman campaign. (1:13)

Kentucky landed a commitment from five star prospect E.J. Montgomery on Monday. Montgomery, the top remaining power forward in the ESPN 100, chose the Wildcats over Duke, North Carolina and Vanderbilt. Here's a look at what he'll bring to Lexington.