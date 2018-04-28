        <
        >

          Scout's Take: ESPN 100 PG Courtney Ramey commits to Texas

          Courtney Ramey was originally committed to Louisville, but the Cardinals' loss was Texas' gain. Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports
          12:20 AM ET
          • Paul BiancardiBasketball Recruiting
            • National Recruiting Director for ESPN.com
            • 18 years of coaching experience at Division I level
            • Former Horizon League coach of the year at Wright State
          Four-star prospect Courtney Ramey has committed to Texas. He chose the Longhorns over Oklahoma State, Missouri and Louisville. Ramey was a one-time Louisville commit, but when the FBI news broke last fall and Rick Pitino was let go he re-opened his recruitment.

