          Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SG Romeo Langford commits to Indiana

          Getting Romeo Langford's commitment is a huge win for Indiana coach Archie Miller. AP Photo/AJ Mast
          9:24 PM ET
          • Paul BiancardiBasketball Recruiting
            • National Recruiting Director for ESPN.com
            • 18 years of coaching experience at Division I level
            • Former Horizon League coach of the year at Wright State
          Indiana's Mr. Basketball, Romeo Langford, has decided to stay at home and play for Archie Miller at Indiana. The Hoosiers beat out Kansas and Vanderbilt. Langford was the highest-rated recruit remaining in the ESPN 100. Langford finished fourth all-time in the state in career scoring with over 3,000 points at New Albany High School.

