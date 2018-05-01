Scout's Take: ESPN 100 SG Romeo Langford commits to Indiana

Indiana's Mr. Basketball, Romeo Langford, has decided to stay at home and play for Archie Miller at Indiana. The Hoosiers beat out Kansas and Vanderbilt. Langford was the highest-rated recruit remaining in the ESPN 100. Langford finished fourth all-time in the state in career scoring with over 3,000 points at New Albany High School.
