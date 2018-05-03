Scout's Take: SF Justin Moore picks Villanova

ESPN 60 junior Justin Moore out of DeMatha Catholic High School in Maryland became the second player to give Villanova an early verbal commitment in the Class of 2019, following an unofficial visit to campus on Tuesday. Here's a look at what he'll bring to Philadelphia.
