          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's Take: ESPN 60 C Francis Okoro to Oregon

          Scott Olmos/USA TODAY Sports
          11:03 AM ET
          • Adam FinkelsteinESPN.com
            • Covers college basketball recruiting
            • Former Division I assistant and NBA scout
            • Graduate of UConn and the University of Bridgeport
          Francis Okoro, currently the 33rd ranked prospect in the ESPN 60, announced his commitment to Oregon late Monday night and may even be eligible to join the Ducks this fall.

