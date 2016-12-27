Fourth-down TD in overtime keys Army to Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl win

On fourth-and-goal in overtime, Army's Jordan Asberry gets ball and runs into the end zone for a 3-yard score. (0:33)

With little faith left in its ability to convert even the shortest of field goals, Army fell back instead on its reliable running game.

Facing fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line, the Black Knights pitched the ball to Jordan Asberry, who cut back against the North Texas defense into the end zone for the first and only touchdown of overtime, as Army defeated North Texas 38-31 on Tuesday in the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl.

The Black Knights broke the Heart of Dallas Bowl record for rushing by the third quarter on their way to finishing with 480 yards on the ground.

The final three rushing yards, however, were the difference.

Jordan Asberry, who scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime, was part of an Army rushing attack that racked up 480 yards and six TDs. Sean Pokorny/USA TODAY Sports

Army never trailed against North Texas, but the Black Knights' inability to convert on extra points and two-point conversions helped allow the Mean Green to hang around.

Army's first extra point was blocked. And having made only six field goals all season, the Black Knights went for two after their next three touchdowns -- failing to convert on all three. Kicker Blake Wilson nailed Army's final two extra point attempts, but with the game on the line in overtime, the Black Knights opted against putting the kicking unit back on the field.

Army quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw pitched to Asberry on the fourth-down play, and as North Texas over-pursued the play to the sideline, Asberry cut inside before dashing in for the touchdown.

North Texas was then unable to generate a first down on its overtime possession, and Army sealed the victory when Rhyan England broke up Alec Morris' desperation pass on fourth down.

The bowl victory put an exclamation point on Army's finest season in two decades, as the Black Knights finished the regular season by defeating rival Navy.

Army nearly salted the Heart of Dallas Bowl away in regulation. Up 31-28, the Black Knights picked off North Texas, then went on a 17-play drive that ate up more than 10 minutes off the clock. But on the 18th play, a fourth-and-4 from the Mean Green 28-yard line, North Texas' Kishawn McClain and Joshua Wheeler stuffed Army's Kell Walker as he tried to get to the outside. With just more than two minutes to play, the Mean Green went down the field, and Trevor Moore's 37-yard field goal sent the game to overtime.

But in overtime, Army would not be denied again on fourth down.