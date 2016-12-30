A Badger and Bronco made of tires? A Badger and Bronco made of tires

Ahead of their matchup in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, look back at the defining moments in the seasons of No. 15 Western Michigan and No. 8 Wisconsin. (0:41)

To commemorate the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Goodyear unveiled life-sized sculptures of the Wisconsin and Western Michigan mascots.

Blake McFarland, who is an artist and minor league pitcher in the Toronto Blue Jays system, spent 300 hours and used 500 Goodyear tires to construct a Badger and Bronco. The rubber mascots stood 6 1/2 feet tall and included 750 pounds of tire rubber.

The Badger & Bronco made completely out of @goodyear tires. Over 300 hours went into these sculptures. Now that's #Blimpworthy pic.twitter.com/xnIDePkxyT — Cotton Bowl Classic (@CottonBowlGame) December 29, 2016

No. 8 Wisconsin and No. 15 Western Michigan play Jan. 2 in the Cotton Bowl.