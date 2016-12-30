A Badger and Bronco made of tires? A Badger and Bronco made of tires

        <
          8:26 PM ET
          Jake Trotter
          To commemorate the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Goodyear unveiled life-sized sculptures of the Wisconsin and Western Michigan mascots.

          Blake McFarland, who is an artist and minor league pitcher in the Toronto Blue Jays system, spent 300 hours and used 500 Goodyear tires to construct a Badger and Bronco. The rubber mascots stood 6 1/2 feet tall and included 750 pounds of tire rubber.

          No. 8 Wisconsin and No. 15 Western Michigan play Jan. 2 in the Cotton Bowl.