Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy talks signing day with 'Big Daddy' mug

The legend of Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy continues to grow.

Beginning last summer, Gundy grew out a mullet over the course of the entire season.

Wednesday morning, he discussed Oklahoma State's signing day class while sipping out of a coffee mug with the words "Big Daddy."

Here's the evidence:

Mike Gundy is drinking coffee from a mug that says "Big Daddy." Incredible. pic.twitter.com/CtRVDbPn9N — Pistols Firing (@pistolsguy) February 1, 2017

Gundy said his son Gage gave him the mug, after Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph referred to Gundy as "Big Daddy" during the Valero Alamo Bowl.

Wednesday, Gundy also gave an update on his mullet, which was looking much shorter at the back than it did last season.

“Well, I cut three inches off during recruiting,” Gundy said, “because it looked really floppy. It’s kind of embarrassing a little bit going into those homes. I didn’t know how people would take it. But the repercussions of it have been negative.”

The mother of Oklahoma State signee J.D. King, a running back out of Fitzgerald, Georgia, offered advice for Gundy during the family’s visit to Stillwater, Oklahoma.

"She said, 'Coach, if I was you, I wouldn’t have cut your hair. That was your swag,’”