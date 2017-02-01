Alabama's billboard makes signing day even bigger and brighter

ESPN national recruiting analyst Craig Haubert breaks down Najee Harris, the No. 11 prospect in the ESPN 300. Haubert says Harris compares to former Heisman winner Derrick Henry. (0:41)

Just because you’ve had the No. 1 recruiting class four of the past five years doesn’t mean you can’t try something new.

Alabama, which is well on its way to yet another top-ranked class, decided to go even bigger this year for signing day, announcing each player's signing live on an electronic billboard in the heart of Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide began Wednesday with 12 players on the official “Big Board,” including three five-star early enrollees: athlete Dylan Moses, running back Najee Harris and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood.

The board has since added a trio of four-star recruits in quarterback Mac Jones, outside linebacker Vandarius Cowan and safety Daniel Wright.

While fans driving around town might be pleased to see this year’s recruiting haul in bright lights, the act of bringing in top talent is nothing new since Nick Saban took over as head coach prior to the 2007 season.

Since that initial class, Saban hasn’t signed a class that finished outside the top three of ESPN’s rankings.

In total, Alabama has pulled in nine top-10 classes -- including four No. 1 classes -- and an FBS-best 122 ESPN 300 recruits during Saban’s tenure.