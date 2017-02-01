Michigan early enrollees suited up in khakis

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Many of Michigan's 11 early enrollees attended the football program's "Signing of the Stars" event Wednesday afternoon and were already wearing their first versions of the Wolverine and Jim Harbaugh uniform.

Michigan has 11 early enrollees in this class. Five of the defensive guys on stage here. https://t.co/7t5l3RwPdZ pic.twitter.com/s9lWULOlDr — Dan Murphy (@DanMurphyESPN) February 1, 2017

The midyear enrollees spoke with hosts Randy and Jason Sklar while wearing maize and blue Jordan sneakers and, of course, khakis. Defensive players Ambry Thomas, Ben Mason, J'Marick Woods, Jaylen Kelly-Powell and Benjamin St.-Juste joined their new coaches on stage. Thomas, a four-star Detroit native, said he's looking forward to playing in front of the home crowd in Ann Arbor.

Michigan introduced each of its position groups along with former alumni, such as Braylon Edwards, Lamar Woodley and Graham Glasgow. The defensive backs and linebackers were introduced by former Wolverines Ian Gold and Marlin Jackson.