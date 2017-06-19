Sam Darnold finds new receiving target from a moving boat

There's no question that USC quarterback Sam Darnold will get a healthy helping of the Heisman hype before and during the 2017 season. The kid has it all, and he's coming off a breakout redshirt freshman season (3,086 yards, 31 touchdowns and just nine interceptions). He also completed 67.2 percent of his passes, which means he's is pretty accurate.

Well, every bit of that accuracy was on full display during a recent boating trip. Darnold posted an Instagram video in which he launches a pass from the back of a moving boat to USC freshman volleyball player Sean Morrissey.

Not only does Darnold connect with Morrissey, he does so while the frosh is leaping off a wakeboard, arms outstretched and body ready to get drenched.

Moving target? No problem for USC QB Sam Darnold. 🏄🏼🎯 #FightOn pic.twitter.com/H7EErtNsbg — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) June 19, 2017

It's tough to say which feat was more impressive, but Darnold might be sending head coach Clay Helton a message with the caption of his video: "Heads up Trojan nation. I think we may have found our next great receiver @seanmorrissey"