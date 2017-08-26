Top-ranked quarterback Justin Fields hurdles defender

Quarterback Justin Fields is ranked as the No. 1 prospect overall in the 2018 class and had all eyes on him for his season opener in Georgia on Friday night. Despite a 33-21 loss to Rome High School, Fields -- of Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Georgia -- put on quite a show, including hurdling a defender on a run.

This is getting out of hand pic.twitter.com/3o1T4k1XmA — John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) August 26, 2017

He threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in Harrison's loss, showing why so many college programs are after him.

Fields is still uncommitted and has been one of the most sought-after prospects in this class. Originally committed to Penn State, Fields decommitted from the Nittany Lions in June and is now considering Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Georgia, as well as USC.

The 6-foot-3, 221-pound quarterback has kept things very close to the vest in terms of his recruitment, but has been in the spotlight on the field. He displayed on Friday that he's comfortable with that attention and the pressure that comes with it.