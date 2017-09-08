Healthy again, Steven Parker savors opportunity at hand for Oklahoma

Baker Mayfield and the Sooners visit J.T. Barrett and Ohio State in a battle of two teams expected to contend for the College Football Playoff. But ESPN's Adam Rittenberg thinks the difference will be in the trenches. (0:50)

As a former All-Big Ten safety and secondary coach since 2004 at the highest levels of the college game, Kerry Cooks understands the plight of defensive backs.

"If anything ain't right, if my tape ain't right, if my knee pads ain't right, those are things that throw me off," said Cooks, who is in his third season at Oklahoma and second as assistant defensive coordinator.

So imagine, Cooks said, if your body lets you down as a defensive back. For Steven Parker, the Sooners' four-year starting safety, it was his left shoulder. Parker suffered a torn labrum early in Oklahoma's opening-game loss last year against Houston.

Steven Parker's 2015 season included a key play against TCU and a trip to the CFP semifinals, but he's been trying to prove himself through injury since. Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

Almost weekly, as Parker continued to play, the shoulder popped from its socket -- sometimes when he delivered a hit or when he was simply pursuing a ball carrier.

"It honestly started to become normal," Parker said.

He struggled to sleep because of the pain. Parker tried to convince himself that he wasn't hurt.

Through it all -- especially in tough moments during his extensive rehab from surgery two days after Oklahoma beat Auburn in the Allstate Sugar Bowl -- Parker continued to dream about a return to the College Football Playoff.

It was a vision borne in 2015 as the Sooners advanced to the CFP, losing a semifinal game to Clemson. Parker, in Week 12 of that sophomore season against TCU, batted down a two-point conversion pass by Bram Kohlhausen with 51 seconds left to preserve a 30-29 victory and keep alive the Sooners' playoff push.

He cherishes the memory and appreciates the motivation it provided him to endure last season.

All of it pointed in a way to Saturday night when No. 5 Oklahoma visits No. 2 Ohio State (7:30 ET, ABC). For Parker, this showdown, laden with CFP implications, provides a chance to take a key step toward realizing his dream and silencing the critics who questioned him and the Oklahoma secondary last season without knowledge of his struggles.

"Really, my mindset last year was that I was going to compete for my brothers," Parker said. "I wasn't overthinking it."

But don't confuse Parker's words to mean he wasn't thinking at all about matters beyond the immediate challenge.

"This game is not given to anybody," Cooks said. "It can be taken away in a moment. That injury woke him up to not take anything for granted. I think he feels like a lot of people have doubted him. He feels like he's never gotten the credit at safety that, in his mind, he deserves.

"He wants to prove not just to himself but to a lot of doubters that he's one of the best players in the country."

No better place to show proof than at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State routed Oklahoma 45-24 last season in Norman to badly damage the Sooners' bid for a second straight CFP appearance. Oklahoma has since won 11 straight, the longest streak in the FBS.

Still, with Parker slowed, Oklahoma allowed more than 500 yards in four of the eight games that followed the loss to the Buckeyes.

"A lot of guys I've seen in that situation would have chose to have the surgery and shut it down for six months," Cooks said.

Parker chose not to leave the side of his teammates. They missed him in spring practice as he recovered. The Oklahoma medical staff cleared Parker for contact in the summer. Cooks said he placed Parker in situations last month in practice that required him to test the repaired shoulder.

"I wanted him to know early," Cooks said.

Late in August, teammates voted Parker as a captain alongside quarterback Baker Mayfield, left tackle Orlando Brown and linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

"Leadership-wise, the guy is off the charts," Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said. "He's really taken the reins here in his senior season. He's always shown good potential, but I just see him a more aggressive and confident leader. And from what we've seen in practice and in Game 1, a lot of that has transferred over to the field."

Parker collected three tackles and a pass breakup in Oklahoma's 56-7 win over UTEP to open the season.

Pursuit of his playoff dream grows more intense this week.

"It's just a different atmosphere," Parker said of the 2015 experience in Miami. "You get there and you know you're about to play, really, in front of the whole country. There's nothing else like it in college football."