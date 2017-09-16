Memphis QB Riley Ferguson outduels Josh Rosen and UCLA

Tim Hart picks off Josh Rosen on a poor pass over the middle and takes it 60 yards to the house. (0:36)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Josh Rosen might have entered Saturday as the featured attraction at Liberty Memorial Stadium, but his quarterback counterpart was the best player on the field.

Memphis’ Riley Ferguson upstaged Rosen with six touchdown passes to lead the Tigers to a 48-45 upset of No. 25 UCLA.

And in the process, the college football world might want to make a mental note of the Ferguson-to-Anthony Miller connection. They were unstoppable against a weary UCLA defense that had few, if any, answers. Miller made diving catches, key fourth-down catches to keep drives alive and also had two touchdown catches of his own.

Ferguson and Rosen combined for 10 touchdown passes in the wild shootout. But in the end, it was the Memphis defense that made the biggest play of the game to keep the Bruins from stealing the game away at the end. Memphis’ Jacobi Francis broke up Rosen’s fourth-and-5 pass with 56 seconds remaining.

The Tigers (2-0) also had to survive a trick play that nearly cost them dearly. They lined up to kick a field goal that would have put them ahead by six points, but tried a fake that was intercepted in the end zone by UCLA’s Octavius Spencer with a little more than three minutes remaining. Rosen was able to drive the Bruins into Memphis territory, but couldn't come through on the fourth-and-5 throw. Rosen threw two picks on the day, one of which was returned for a touchdown and another came in the red zone.

Ferguson, a senior transfer from Tennessee, threw 32 touchdown passes a year ago in his first season as Memphis' quarterback, and Saturday's win might have been his biggest yet.