Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban with 'rat poison' tweet

Lane Kiffin is not shy with his Twitter account, and while sometimes his tweets can take some time to figure out, his post on Monday was pretty direct. Kiffin tweeted the ESPN FPI chances for teams to win Conference USA, which has Kiffin’s Florida Atlantic atop the list, and included a troll of his former boss, Nick Saban.
“Please stop media,” Kiffin tweeted. “This is rat poison to our players!!”
Please stop media!! This is rat poison to our players!! #process #top10rushingoffensesinthecountry #bama #thefaU pic.twitter.com/JHhte3uH2o
— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 9, 2017
The rat poison reference is a quote from Saban, who criticized the positive media coverage of his team after Alabama beat Texas A&M 27-19 this past Saturday.
"I'm trying to get our players to listen to me instead of you guys," Saban said in comments directed to reporters gathered in the postgame news conference. "All that stuff you write about how good we are? All that stuff they hear on ESPN? It's like poison. Like rat poison."
It’s not the first time Kiffin has used Twitter in a humorous way, as he once tweeted a gif of an orangutan dancing after saying it was a good day at FAU.
Another great day at the faU!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BVWAJF96nX
— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) August 19, 2017
Kiffin also tried to coax NFL great, and former Tennessee Vol, Peyton Manning out of retirement to come to FAU as a grad transfer.
Peyton, continue your journey at #ThefaU world ranked @faumbasport program! #gradtransfer #outofretirement #victorylap https://t.co/DgL3U2HIZo
— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) August 17, 2017
And sometimes, it’s just not very clear what Kiffin is talking about. Such as when he retweeted a stat about quarterbacks Tom Brady and Blake Bortles, neither of whom played at FAU, and included the caption, “Come to #thefaU.”
Come to #thefaU https://t.co/oYzoFTZlOR
— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) August 15, 2017
Luckily for Kiffin, Saban doesn’t have a Twitter account, so he likely won’t take the bait and fire back at his former offensive coordinator.