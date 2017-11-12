Alabama pulls off dramatic win over Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Alabama came away with a dramatic 31-24 victory Saturday over Mississippi State after a back-and-forth battle that lasted through the fourth quarter. It took the Crimson Tide until the last 25 seconds of the game to put Mississippi State away, with a 26-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The game seemed to always be in doubt, as the two went score for score throughout most of the game, eventually ending the game in a last second failed hail mary attempt by Mississippi State.

Depth was an issue for the Tide coming into the game, with a depleted linebacker corps, and it proved to be a problem for the Alabama defense.

The defense struggled to stop the Mississippi State offense throughout the game, especially on the ground, giving up 172 yards. That was the most rushing yards it had given up all season, after giving up 151 yards on the ground to LSU just the week before.

Jalen Hurts ran for a score in the first quarter and threw for one in the final minute as Alabama remained unbeaten. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

It wasn’t the first time Alabama’s defense has faced this type of offense, but after seeing a 7-7 tie after the first quarter, it was the first time the Tide didn’t hold the lead after the starting period.

There were a lot of firsts in this game for the Crimson Tide, and not in a good way. Alabama was trailing in the fourth quarter, down 24-17 at one point, for the first time since the College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson in January 2016.

For a team that has signed the No. 1 ranked recruiting class three of the last four years, coming in second in 2016, the defense was sorely missing the injured players, including linebacker Shaun Dion-Hamilton.

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald and running back Aeris Williams were able to have success running the ball right up the middle of the Alabama defense, which is rarely the case for opposing teams. Fitzgerald even saw success through the air, throwing for 158 yards after only averaging 169.4 passing yards per game this season.

The Alabama offense came through for the defense, though, carried by Hurts and receiver Calvin Ridley, who connected for 171 yards in the game. Hurts paired that with 40 yards on the ground and one touchdown.

Junior running back Damien Harris went over the 100-yard rushing mark as well, as this was a team effort for Alabama to put Mississippi State away.

The win keeps Alabama undefeated on the season and in the playoff hunt, but it doesn’t make its next SEC game against Auburn any easier. The Tigers are coming off a convincing win against Georgia and the winner of this last conference game will represent the SEC West in the SEC championship game.

Auburn put up 40 points on a Georgia defense that had averaged giving up 11.6 points per game.

The outcome was what Alabama wanted, but it didn’t happen in the way they were hoping. If the defense doesn’t fix the issues it saw against Mississippi State, the future of the season could be on the line.