Oregon OL Tyrell Crosby will honor Las Vegas in bowl game

Oregon left tackle Tyrell Crosby's homecoming for his last game in a Ducks uniform will be personal.

In Saturday's Las Vegas Bowl against Boise State, Crosby, who is from nearby Henderson, Nevada, will wear No. 58 to honor the 58 victims who died in the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. He usually wears No. 73.

Looking forward to PLAYING my last game wearing a number so significant to the City of Las Vegas. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/JCspIFLbzy — Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) December 15, 2017

"This is so much more than a game to me," Crosby said. "I take a lot of pride in being from Vegas -- especially being a football player from Vegas."

The Ducks are staying at the Delano Las Vegas, which is part of the Mandalay Bay resort, where the shooter was when he opened fire, injuring more than 400 people.

Crosby, a first-team All-Pac-12 selection, is the No.7-ranked draft-eligible offensive tackle, according to ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.