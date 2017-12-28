        <
          College Football Nation Blog

          NFL draft prospects to watch in Thursday's bowl games

          play
          OSU to be tested by Virginia Tech defense (1:20)

          Mason Rudolph and the high-powered Oklahoma State passing game will be challenged by Hokies LB Tremaine Edmunds in the Camping World Bowl on Thursday (5:15 p.m. ET, ESPN). (1:20)

          11:18 AM ET
          • Kyle BonaguraESPN Staff Writer
          It's becoming a trend in college football for top draft-eligible players to sit out their bowl games in order to avoid the risk of injury with a significant payday looming, including a handful who could have suited up today. The overwhelming majority of the players who will enter the NFL as rookies in 2018, though, will suit up for their team in a bowl game.

          Here's a look at some of the players NFL scouts will be paying close attention to on Thursday:

          Virginia at Navy, Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN App

          S Quin Blanding, Virginia

          Kiper position rank: No. 9 safety

          Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 145 overall

          Virginia's all-time leader in tackles (479), Blanding was a first-team All-ACC selection and a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

          QB Kurt Benkert, Virginia

          Kiper position rank: No. 10 quarterback

          Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 151 overall

          Benkert, who started his career at East Carolina, set Virginia's single-season school record with 3,062 yards passing to go along with 25 touchdown passes.

          LB Micah Kiser, Virginia

          Kiper position rank: No. 4 inside linebacker

          Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 126 overall

          Kiser was named first-team All-ACC after finishing the regular season with 134 tackles for the second straight season.

          Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State, Camping World Bowl, 5:15 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN App

          OG Wyatt Teller, Virginia Tech

          Kiper position rank: No. 10 offensive guard

          Teller was named first-team All-ACC playing on an offense that averaged over 400 yards per game and totaled 2,006 yards rushing. He will play in the Senior Bowl.

          LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech

          Kiper position rank: No. 1 outside linebacker

          Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 31 overall

          Edmunds is viewed as a potential first-round pick but has the ability to return for another season.

          QB Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State

          Kiper position rank: No. 6 quarterback

          Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 55 overall

          One of the most prolific passers in college football, Rudolph has thrown 13,267 yards in his career, including 4,553 this season to go along with 35 touchdown passes.

          WR James Washington, Oklahoma State

          Kiper position rank: No. 10 wide receiver

          Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 63 overall

          Arguably the most dangerous deep threat in the country, Washington caught 69 passes for 1,423 yards (20.62 yards per catch) and 12 touchdowns. His 3,890 yards receiving over the past three seasons are the most in the FBS.

          Stanford vs. TCU, Valero Alamo Bowl, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN App

          RB Bryce Love, Stanford

          Kiper position rank: No. 2 running back

          Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 38 overall

          The latest in Stanford's proud tradition of finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting, Love rushed for 1,973 yards and averaged an astounding 8.32 yards per carry.

          FB Daniel Marx, Stanford

          Kiper position rank: No. 7 fullback/H-back

          Marx has served as the lead blocker for Christian McCaffrey and Love. Not bad.

          DT Harrison Phillips, Stanford

          Kiper position rank: No. 6 defensive tackle

          An FWAA second-team All-American, Phillips pulled off a rare feat for a defensive lineman by recording 100 tackles during the regular season, including 17 for loss.

          S Justin Reid, Stanford

          Kiper position rank: No. 4 safety

          Reid, the younger brother of 49ers safety Eric Reid, was a first-team All-Pac-12 honoree after finishing the season with 97 tackles and five interceptions.

          DE Ben Banogu, TCU

          Kiper position rank: No. 7 defensive end

          Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 61 overall

          In his first season on the field with the Horned Frogs after sitting out last season following his transfer from Louisiana-Monroe, Banogu developed into a potential first-round pick. He finished with 15.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in the regular season.

          Washington State vs. Michigan State, San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, 9 p.m. ET, FS1

          QB Luke Falk, Washington State

          Kiper position rank: No. 9 quarterback

          Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 49 overall

          Falk needs 187 yards to pass former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore for sixth on the BCS all-time passing yards list. Falk threw for 3,593 yards and 30 touchdowns this season, but struggled with holding onto the ball and was sacked 39 times.

          OG Cody O'Connell, Washington State

          Kiper position rank: No. 5 offensive guard

          Known as The Continent, the 6-foot-8, 354-pound senior was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection a year after being selected as a finalist for the Outland Trophy.

          C Brian Allen, Michigan State

          Kiper position rank: No. 9 center

          Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 155 overall

          Allen has started games at left guard (16), center (15) and right guard (five) in his career and was named second-team All-Big Ten.

