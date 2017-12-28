NFL draft prospects to watch in Thursday's bowl games

Mason Rudolph and the high-powered Oklahoma State passing game will be challenged by Hokies LB Tremaine Edmunds in the Camping World Bowl on Thursday (5:15 p.m. ET, ESPN). (1:20)

OSU to be tested by Virginia Tech defense (1:20)

It's becoming a trend in college football for top draft-eligible players to sit out their bowl games in order to avoid the risk of injury with a significant payday looming, including a handful who could have suited up today. The overwhelming majority of the players who will enter the NFL as rookies in 2018, though, will suit up for their team in a bowl game.

Here's a look at some of the players NFL scouts will be paying close attention to on Thursday:

Virginia at Navy, Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN App

S Quin Blanding, Virginia

Kiper position rank: No. 9 safety

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 145 overall

Virginia's all-time leader in tackles (479), Blanding was a first-team All-ACC selection and a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

QB Kurt Benkert, Virginia

Kiper position rank: No. 10 quarterback

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 151 overall

Benkert, who started his career at East Carolina, set Virginia's single-season school record with 3,062 yards passing to go along with 25 touchdown passes.

LB Micah Kiser, Virginia

Kiper position rank: No. 4 inside linebacker

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 126 overall

Kiser was named first-team All-ACC after finishing the regular season with 134 tackles for the second straight season.

Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State, Camping World Bowl, 5:15 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN App

OG Wyatt Teller, Virginia Tech

Kiper position rank: No. 10 offensive guard

Teller was named first-team All-ACC playing on an offense that averaged over 400 yards per game and totaled 2,006 yards rushing. He will play in the Senior Bowl.

LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech

Kiper position rank: No. 1 outside linebacker

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 31 overall

Edmunds is viewed as a potential first-round pick but has the ability to return for another season.

QB Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State

Kiper position rank: No. 6 quarterback

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 55 overall

One of the most prolific passers in college football, Rudolph has thrown 13,267 yards in his career, including 4,553 this season to go along with 35 touchdown passes.

WR James Washington, Oklahoma State

Kiper position rank: No. 10 wide receiver

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 63 overall

Arguably the most dangerous deep threat in the country, Washington caught 69 passes for 1,423 yards (20.62 yards per catch) and 12 touchdowns. His 3,890 yards receiving over the past three seasons are the most in the FBS.

Stanford vs. TCU, Valero Alamo Bowl, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN App

Will Thursday's Alamo Bowl be Bryce Love's last game at Stanford? Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

RB Bryce Love, Stanford

Kiper position rank: No. 2 running back

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 38 overall

The latest in Stanford's proud tradition of finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting, Love rushed for 1,973 yards and averaged an astounding 8.32 yards per carry.

FB Daniel Marx, Stanford

Kiper position rank: No. 7 fullback/H-back

Marx has served as the lead blocker for Christian McCaffrey and Love. Not bad.

DT Harrison Phillips, Stanford

Kiper position rank: No. 6 defensive tackle

An FWAA second-team All-American, Phillips pulled off a rare feat for a defensive lineman by recording 100 tackles during the regular season, including 17 for loss.

S Justin Reid, Stanford

Kiper position rank: No. 4 safety

Reid, the younger brother of 49ers safety Eric Reid, was a first-team All-Pac-12 honoree after finishing the season with 97 tackles and five interceptions.

DE Ben Banogu, TCU

Kiper position rank: No. 7 defensive end

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 61 overall

In his first season on the field with the Horned Frogs after sitting out last season following his transfer from Louisiana-Monroe, Banogu developed into a potential first-round pick. He finished with 15.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in the regular season.

Washington State vs. Michigan State, San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, 9 p.m. ET, FS1

Luke Falk hopes to end his record-setting career with a Holiday Bowl victory. AP Photo/Young Kwak

QB Luke Falk, Washington State

Kiper position rank: No. 9 quarterback

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 49 overall

Falk needs 187 yards to pass former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore for sixth on the BCS all-time passing yards list. Falk threw for 3,593 yards and 30 touchdowns this season, but struggled with holding onto the ball and was sacked 39 times.

OG Cody O'Connell, Washington State

Kiper position rank: No. 5 offensive guard

Known as The Continent, the 6-foot-8, 354-pound senior was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection a year after being selected as a finalist for the Outland Trophy.

C Brian Allen, Michigan State

Kiper position rank: No. 9 center

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 155 overall

Allen has started games at left guard (16), center (15) and right guard (five) in his career and was named second-team All-Big Ten.