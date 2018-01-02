Georgia's dominant ground game, resurgent D overcome Sooners in 2OT thriller

Sony Michel takes a direct snap to the house to win the game for Georgia, and the Bulldogs advance to the College Football National Championship. (0:39)

PASADENA, Calif. -- Finally, a College Football Playoff semifinal game worthy of the stage.

After three years of mostly lopsided semifinal affairs, No. 3 Georgia outlasted No. 2 Oklahoma 54-48 in double overtime in a game that stands as not only the most exciting semifinal since the playoff began but also the first overtime game in the 104th playing of the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual.

Once Georgia running back Sony Michel got around the left edge, it was over. He burst free on a direct snap and galloped 27 yards for the winning score in the second overtime period. The run capped a game that featured dominant stretches by both teams and the largest comeback (17 points) in Rose Bowl history.

When Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, standing all alone, caught a touchdown pass with six seconds left in the first half, there was a sense inside the Rose Bowl that the Sooners had just punched their ticket to Atlanta.

The score put Oklahoma up 31-14, and Georgia, which allowed 30-plus points in a game only once all season (in its only loss), showed no signs that it would be able to slow down the country's top-ranked offense led by the Heisman Trophy winner.

But all week, players and coaches from both teams stressed their belief that the game's outcome wouldn't be determined until late, and neither Georgia coach Kirby Smart nor Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley wavered on that thought, despite Oklahoma's 31-17 halftime lead.

"Poor performance on our part as coaches. We didn't have these guys ready to play," Smart said at the end of the second quarter. "The good news is that we can make some adjustments. Our offense is keeping us in the game. We just have to tackle better and stop the run and make them one-dimensional."

Added Riley: "It's going to be a four-quarter game. We knew that coming in. That's what we expected."

What Riley didn't expect was for his offense to be rendered ineffective for the majority of the second half. The Sooners punted or turned the ball over on their first five possessions of the second half and saw their one-time 17-point lead turn into a 38-31 deficit as Michel and Nick Chubb ran wild.

Oklahoma managed to retake the lead 45-38, but a late Georgia touchdown sent the game to overtime, and the Bulldogs finished off their biggest win in decades to move to one win away from their first national title in 37 years.

“We're sick of hearing the glory days in the '80s with the Dawgs,” Georgia tight end Jeb Blazevich said. “We're ready to make our own mark, try to leave our own legacy.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who was on Alabama coach Nick Saban’s staff for four national championships, returned to his alma mater prior to the 2016 season and now has a chance to become the seventh coach in the poll era to win a national title in his first two seasons at a school.

Between a month-long layoff following the conference championship games and Mayfield’s public battle with flu-like symptoms this week, there was reason to wonder how quickly -- or even if -- the Sooners would be able to get into a rhythm against a Georgia defense that ranked fourth nationally. Mayfield, however, made a mockery of that possible concern on Oklahoma’s first drive, when he easily marched the Sooners 80 yards for a touchdown on just six plays.

The next drive, following a Georgia touchdown, was executed just as flawlessly, and after two drives, the Sooners had more points (14) than the Bulldogs allowed on average during the season (13.2). Oklahoma’s 31 first-half points were the most in the first half of a CFP semifinal, and its 360 first-half yards were the most allowed by Georgia in at least 14 years.