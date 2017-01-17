Jim Harbaugh rides Go-karts with recruit Aubrey Solomon

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been known to get creative on in-home (0:45)

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been known to get creative on in-home visits with recruits. He has had sleep overs, climbed trees and now you can add riding go-karts to the list. Harbaugh, defensive coordinator Don Brown and linebackers coach Chris Partridge all traveled down to Leesburg, Georgia to conduct an in-home visit with ESPN 300 defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon. The coaches and prospect drove go-karts, went bowling and made arts and crafts for Solomon's younger sister on the visit. Video by Tom VanHaaren (0:45)