          On The Trail

          Jim Harbaugh rides Go-karts with recruit Aubrey Solomon

          Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been known to get creative on in-home

          Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been known to get creative on in-home visits with recruits. He has had sleep overs, climbed trees and now you can add riding go-karts to the list. Harbaugh, defensive coordinator Don Brown and linebackers coach Chris Partridge all traveled down to Leesburg, Georgia to conduct an in-home visit with ESPN 300 defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon. The coaches and prospect drove go-karts, went bowling and made arts and crafts for Solomon's younger sister on the visit. Video by Tom VanHaaren (0:45)

          4:54 PM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Big Ten recruiting reporter
            • Joined ESPN in 2011
            • Graduated from Central Michigan
