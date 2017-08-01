Prospects show off official offers across social media

Aug. 1 is the first day high school senior football prospects can receive official, written scholarship offers. College coaching staffs have gotten extremely creative in how they deliver those offers, and many prospects have taken to social media to show them off.

Here's a look at some of the more creative and unique offers that have gone out.

East Carolina stuck with the pirate theme and sent prospects scrolls with burnt edges and all.

Today it becomes ECU official! August 1 = ☠️🏈 Senior Offer Letters #P1R8TES pic.twitter.com/P2P0ONXZK5 — ECU Football (@ECUPiratesFB) August 1, 2017

Five-star defensive end Micah Parsons tweeted out his offer from Nebraska that was personalized to him with his picture on it.

Ohio State commit Teradja Mitchell tweeted that he will be signing in December during the early signing period.

Can't wait to sign in December 📝✔️ .. pic.twitter.com/FM7ZXJEMnI (@WhosThatNumber7) August 1, 2017

Thomas Booker, an uncommitted ESPN 300 prospect, tweeted out multiple scholarship offers, including this one from Penn State.

Thankful to have received an official scholarship offer from Pennsylvania State University! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/QESFFIIv7w — Thomas Booker (@TheThomasBooker) August 1, 2017

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis received an offer from Georgia.

Texas commit Jalen Green's offer emphasized the tradition the Longhorns have and the prowess the program holds.

ESPN 300 tight end Luke Ford is one of the top uncommitted prospects left, and he holds an official offer from Alabama that included a letter from coach Nick Saban.

Roll Tide Roll! pic.twitter.com/2JkBYv8aYr — L U K E F O R D (@lukeredx97) August 1, 2017

Defensive end Xavier Thomas is the No. 2-ranked prospect overall and has committed to Clemson. The Tigers stamped an "Offer Accepted" statement on his offer.

And finally, Oklahoma's official offer to ESPN 300 defensive back C.J. Smith asks some questions of the prospect.