Under Armour All-America Game: Updates on top unsigned recruits

ORLANDO -- The Under Armour All-America Game brings some of the top high school football players in the country together for a star-studded event. With so many top recruits in one place, there is bound to be recruiting news and notes from the uncommitted prospects.

This year is a little different because of the early-signing period. As a result, 77 of the recruits in attendance have already signed their national letter of intent and are bound to the schools they signed with. However, there are plenty of recruits who have not yet signed, so here's a look at the latest news from some of those prospects.

Griffin decommits from UCLA

ESPN 300 defensive back Olaijah Griffin made the biggest news of Saturday when he announced he had decommitted from UCLA the previous week. Griffin named Tennessee his new leader and said he has some visits planned for January since he is unsigned.

The son of rapper Warren G, Griffin will visit USC on Jan. 12 and plans to visit Michigan, Auburn and potentially Florida or Florida State before ultimately deciding on his new school. He has already visited the Vols, so a trip to Tennessee won’t happen in January.

ESPN 300 defensive back Olaijah Griffin decommitted from UCLA and named Tennessee his new leader. Phelan M. Ebenhack for ESPN

Bush close to narrowing his list

Wide receiver Tommy Bush is the No. 64-ranked prospect overall in the 2018 class and one of the highest-ranked uncommitted recruits participating in the Under Armour All-America Game. Bush said he plans to narrow his list to three schools in the near future and could commit in the next few weeks. He hasn’t yet figured out if he will take anymore visits before announcing, but Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Baylor and Nebraska have all been mentioned with his recruitment.

Moore has a busy January scheduled

ESPN 300 athlete Joshua Moore recently decommitted from Nebraska and now has a visit schedule set up for January to find a new home. Moore, the No. 36-ranked prospect overall, will visit Florida State on Jan. 19 and Oregon on Jan. 26, and he has the ability to take one more official visit after those two.

He is deciding among Texas, Tennessee and Texas A&M for the last official visit, and it should be noted that his brother, Jordan Moore, is a current Aggies commitment.

Ross highly coveted

One of the more sought-after uncommitted prospects remaining is ESPN 300 wide receiver Justyn Ross. He is the No. 1-ranked prospect in the state of Alabama and has had quite a few schools interested in him throughout his recruiting process.

Ross, the No. 72-ranked prospect overall, is visiting Alabama on Jan. 19 and Auburn on Jan. 26. He has already taken a visit to Clemson, and many think the Tigers currently lead. At one point it looked as though Ross was going to decide during the early-signing period, but he eventually chose to wait and take his time through the process.

Copeland making the rounds

Among the other uncommitted ESPN 300 wide receivers at the Under Armour game, Jacob Copeland, the No. 42-ranked prospect overall, said he has quite a few visits planned for January as well.

Copeland was a onetime Florida commit and will now visit Texas A&M on Jan. 20 and Alabama on Jan. 26, and he is planning to visit Florida to see the new coaching staff before signing day in February. The Gators have an opportunity to get Copeland back on board, and if his visits go as planned, Florida will have the last shot to try to reel him in.

Chase still mulling top schools

There are many uncommitted top wide receivers at the Under Armour game, and JaMarr Chase is another talented, uncommitted pass-catcher. Similar to Copeland, Chase, the No. 266-ranked recruit in this class, is a Florida decommitment, but it looks as if the Gators will have a hard time getting back in the mix for Chase.

As it stands now, the schools currently in the mix for the Louisiana prospect are Auburn, LSU and Michigan. He said that TCU is right there with those three and has a shot to be in the top group, and that he also might visit Florida the last week before signing day to see if the new staff can get back in it. But as of now, the Gators are on the outside looking in.

Preston committed but unsigned

Texas wide receiver prospect Jalen Preston, the No. 62-ranked recruit overall, is one of a few committed prospects who did not sign in the early-signing period. Preston is currently a Texas A&M commitment, but he decided to wait to make his choice final.

He is planning to visit the Aggies on Jan. 19, but he also listed Texas, Florida and Arkansas as places he could possibly visit. He is a highly sought-after prospect, so he could have a busy January ahead of him.