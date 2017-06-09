Scout's Take: OLB Quay Walker to Alabama

Alabama is off to an unusually slow start in the 2018 class, but received good news Thursday when ESPN 300 defender Quay Walker committed to the Crimson Tide. Read below to see how our scouts expect Nick Saban's staff to develop the nation's No.-4 rated outside linebacker:
Weekly Commitment Roundup
6dRecruitingNation
Five 2017 recruiting losses that will haunt the ACC
8dGerry Hamilton
Lane Kiffin wins the offseason (at least for a day)
9dAndrea Adelson
Scout's Take: No. 1 safety B.J. Foster to Texas
10dBilly Tucker
Scout's Take: ILB Ayodele Adeoye a good fit at Texas
10dBilly Tucker
Scout's Take: ILB Teradja Mitchell to Ohio State
13dCraig Haubert
Weekly Commitment Roundup
13dRecruitingNation
Scout's Take: DE Andrew Chatfield to Ohio State
13dCraig Haubert
Scout's Take: QB Tanner Mordecai to Oklahoma
13dTom Luginbill
Where do the remaining ESPN 300 quarterbacks stand?
13dTom VanHaaren
Insider