        <
        >

          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's Take: OLB Quay Walker to Alabama

          play
          Recruiting video for outside-linebacker, Quay Walker (3:28)

          Recruiting video for Quay Walker outside-linebacker from Crisp County High School in Cordele, GA (3:28)

          8:23 AM ET
          • Craig HaubertESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • National recruiting analyst and analyst for ESPNU
            • More than a decade of college and pro coaching experience.
            • Graduated from Indiana and Nebraska-Omaha
            Follow on Twitter

          Alabama is off to an unusually slow start in the 2018 class, but received good news Thursday when ESPN 300 defender Quay Walker committed to the Crimson Tide. Read below to see how our scouts expect Nick Saban's staff to develop the nation's No.-4 rated outside linebacker:

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.