          Scout's Take: TE George Takacs to Notre Dame

          Recruiting video for tight-end-y, George Takacs (3:09)

          Recruiting video for George Takacs tight-end-y from Gulf Coast High School in Naples, FL (3:09)

          9:34 AM ET
          • Craig HaubertESPN Staff Writer
            • National recruiting analyst and analyst for ESPNU
            • More than a decade of college and pro coaching experience.
            • Graduated from Indiana and Nebraska-Omaha
          Notre Dame, which had been relatively quiet on the trail this spring, has added a key piece to its 2018 class -- ESPN 300 TE-Y George Takacs. Read below to see how Takacs fits into what could be developing into one of the nation's finest young units at the position:

