        <
        >

          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's take: OT Jaelyn Duncan brings major upside to Maryland

          play
          Recruiting video for offensive-tackle, Jaelyn Duncan (2:17)

          Recruiting video for Jaelyn Duncan offensive-tackle from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, MD (2:17)

          9:06 AM ET
          • Craig HaubertESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • National recruiting analyst and analyst for ESPNU
            • More than a decade of college and pro coaching experience.
            • Graduated from Indiana and Nebraska-Omaha
            Follow on Twitter


          Maryland has a new headliner for its 2018 class in Jaelyn Duncan, the No. 45 overall prospect in the ESPN 300. Continue reading to see how Duncan can work his way into the mix with the Terrapins:

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.