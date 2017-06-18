        <
          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's Take: OT Matthew Jones, No. 20 overall, to Ohio State

          Recruiting video for defensive-tackle, Matthew Jones

          Recruiting video for Matthew Jones defensive-tackle from Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, NY (2:15)

          10:01 PM ET
          • Craig HaubertESPN Staff Writer
            • National recruiting analyst and analyst for ESPNU
            • More than a decade of college and pro coaching experience.
            • Graduated from Indiana and Nebraska-Omaha
          Ohio State, already holding onto the nation's top class, has added Under Armour All-American Matthew Jones. Read below to see how the No. 3-rated offensive tackle fits into the Buckeyes' talented group of young offensive linemen:

