Scout's Take: OT Matthew Jones, No. 20 overall, to Ohio State

Ohio State, already holding onto the nation's top class, has added Under Armour All-American Matthew Jones. Read below to see how the No. 3-rated offensive tackle fits into the Buckeyes' talented group of young offensive linemen:
Weekly Commitment Roudup
1dRecruitingNation
Scout's Take: TE George Takacs to Notre Dame
3dCraig Haubert
Scout's Take: OLB Quay Walker to Alabama
9dCraig Haubert
Weekly Commitment Roundup
9dRecruitingNation
Five 2017 recruiting losses that will haunt the ACC
11dGerry Hamilton
Lane Kiffin wins the offseason (at least for a day)
12dAndrea Adelson
Scout's Take: No. 1 safety B.J. Foster to Texas
12dBilly Tucker
Scout's Take: ILB Ayodele Adeoye a good fit at Texas
13dBilly Tucker
Scout's Take: ILB Teradja Mitchell to Ohio State
15dCraig Haubert
Weekly Commitment Roundup
16dRecruitingNation
Insider