        <
        >

          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's take: ATH Josh Moore brings his speed to Nebraska

          play
          Recruiting video for athlete, Josh Moore (3:41)

          Recruiting video for Josh Moore athlete from Yoakum High School in TX (3:41)

          9:31 AM ET
          • Tom LuginbillESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Senior National Recruiting Analyst for ESPN.com
            • Coached in four professional football leagues
            • Graduated from Eastern Kentucky and Marshall
            Follow on Twitter


          Nebraska has a new, top recruit for the 2018 class following Josh Moore's decision. Continue reading to see how this versatile Under Armour All-American is expected to be utilized by the Cornhuskers:

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.