Scout's Take: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis to Alabama

Alabama, which has been uncharacteristically quiet on the trail for 2018, landed in-state ESPN 300 cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis on Friday. Read below to see why Armour-Davis is likely to have success with the Tide:
Weekly Commitment Roundup
8hRecruitingNation
These five programs are on the rise with recruiting this summer
9hGerry Hamilton
Scout's Take: Center Justin Dedich to USC
3dCraig Haubert
Scout's Take: WR Warren Thompson to Oregon
4dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: Al Blades Jr. to Miami
4dBilly Tucker
Scout's take: ATH Josh Moore brings his speed to Nebraska
4dTom Luginbill
Weekly Commitment Roudup
7dRecruitingNation
Scout's Take: TE George Takacs to Notre Dame
8dCraig Haubert
Teams and prospects that will be impacted by Bob Stoops' retirement
10dGerry Hamilton
Scout's Take: DE Ron Tatum III switches from Texas to Oklahoma
11dCraig Haubert
Scout's Take: Athletic DE Dorian Hardy a big get for Penn State
11dCraig Haubert
Insider