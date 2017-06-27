Scout's Take: No. 1 RB Zamir White to Georgia

Georgia has been relatively quiet on the trail for the 2018 cycle, but picked up a signature piece Tuesday with the addition of Zamir White, the nation's top-rated running back. Read below to see why this is such a great match for both the player and program:
Scout's Take: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis to Alabama
4dBilly Tucker
Weekly Commitment Roundup
4dRecruitingNation
These five programs are on the rise with recruiting this summer
4dGerry Hamilton
Scout's Take: Center Justin Dedich to USC
7dCraig Haubert
Scout's Take: WR Warren Thompson to Oregon
8dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: Al Blades Jr. to Miami
8dBilly Tucker
Scout's take: ATH Josh Moore brings his speed to Nebraska
8dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: OT Matthew Jones, No. 20 overall, to Ohio State
10dCraig Haubert
Weekly Commitment Roudup
11dRecruitingNation
Scout's take: OT Jaelyn Duncan brings major upside to Maryland
11dCraig Haubert
Scout's Take: TE George Takacs to Notre Dame
12dCraig Haubert
Teams and prospects that will be impacted by Bob Stoops' retirement
14dGerry Hamilton
Insider