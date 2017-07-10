Previewing July biggest commitments

Insider

The month of June has come and gone with 34 ESPN 300 commitments. Ohio State, Texas, Oregon and Oklahoma were the month’s big winners. While July will not see as many names come off the board, there are a number of decisions on deck that could prove to be impactful for a number of programs.

Here is a preview of five decisions that are sure to make headlines this month:

QB Woodrow Lowe III

ESPN 300: No. 229

Lowe is one of seven quarterbacks in the ESPN 300 not currently committed. West Virginia is considered the favorite over Illinois, Arkansas State and North Carolina with Southern Mississippi, Houston and Memphis rounding out a final seven. The No. 6-ranked prospect in the State of Tennessee has college opportunities in baseball and football, and that could factor into his decision. The Mountaineers has been trending for the four-star signal -aller since an early June visit, and Dana Holgorsen has since added three talented wide receiver commits to help sell the opportunities in the future for the talented passer.

Top 7 (random order) commitment in July!!! pic.twitter.com/VCkripBSeM — Woodrow Lowe (Trey) (@treylowe10) June 17, 2017

Prediction: West Virginia

WR Al’vonte Woodard

ESPN 300: No. 79

The nation’s No. 12-ranked receiver is set to announce his decision July 15 with Texas considered the heavy favorite over LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. The Longhorns have been trending for months and this is one of those “must-win’ recruitments for Tom Herman to keep the positive momentum going. With three of the Lone Star State’s top-10 prospects already headed to Austin, picking up a commitment from No. 11 in the state would continue to build the momentum with fellow ESPN 300s D’Shawn Jamison, Brennan Eagles and Keondre Coburn scheduled to announce decisions in August. The Longhorns would continue to be on pace for a top-five class in Herman’s first year in Austin with a strong July and August.

Prediction: Texas

CB Jaycee Horn

ESPN 300: No. 145

If there is one player that could delay a July decision it would be the 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback and son for former NFL Pro Bowl receiver Joe Horn. If the Peach State prospect does commit, Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are the front-runners. There is a strong relationship with Gamecocks defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and head coach Will Muschamp, but the Volunteers have close friendships in Georgia and a strong relationship with Butch Jones. Should Horn go ahead with his announcement, his recruitment will not be over as he plans to make official visits after giving a verbal pledge.

Prediction: South Carolina

TE Jeremy Ruckert

ESPN 300: No. 113

One of the nations top tight end prospects will come off the board July 17th. The No. 2 ranked prospect in the state of New York has a final four of Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin and Notre Dame with the Buckeyes the heavy favorite. Tight end remains a position of need for the Buckeyes in the 2018 class having not inked a tight end in the 2017 cycle. A win on July 17th for Urban Meyer and staff would be another step in signing the nations top ranked class in 2018, already boasting the No. 1 ranked class with 13 ESPN 300 commits among 14 verbals. With the No. 1-ranked prospect in the state, two-way lineman Matthew Jones, already committed, Ohio State would have beaten out Big 12 competition and Notre Dame for the top two prospects out of The Empire State.

Final 4 it's official!! I'll be committing to one of these 4 schools in the next few weeks. Stay tuned‼️ #Blessed pic.twitter.com/SGdD6h9WuD — Jeremy Ruckert (@Jeremy_Ruckert1) July 3, 2017