Scout's Take: Safety Quindarious Monday picks Auburn

Auburn gained a much-needed pickup on the trail Tuesday with the addition of ESPN 300 safety Quindarious Monday. Read below to see which 2017 prospect he reminds us of, a one-time Tigers verbal who eventually signed with Georgia:
Scout's Take: QB Woodrow Lowe III to West Virginia
2hTom Luginbill
Previewing July's biggest commitments
2dGerry Hamilton
Weekly Commitment Roundup
5dRecruitingNation
Weekly Commitment Roundup
12dRecruitingNation
Scout's Take: ATH Tre'Shaun Harrison to Oregon
14dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: No. 1 RB Zamir White to Georgia
15dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis to Alabama
19dBilly Tucker
Weekly Commitment Roundup
19dRecruitingNation
These five programs are on the rise with recruiting this summer
19dGerry Hamilton
Scout's take: ATH Kyler McMichael brings versatility to Clemson
19dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: Center Justin Dedich to USC
22dCraig Haubert
Scout's Take: WR Warren Thompson to Oregon
23dTom Luginbill
Insider