Scout's Take: G Curtis Dunlap Jr. to Florida

Become an insider and get access to all our articles and tools.

Curtis Dunlap Jr . a 6-foot-5, 368-pound offensive lineman, has committed to play for Florida . Below, see which 2017 Under Armour All-American he reminds our staff of:

ABOUT COOKIES

We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.

OK