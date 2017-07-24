Who has the nation's fastest recruiting class?

One of the biggest factors when it comes to winning is possessing elite team speed. With five months remaining until the Class of 2018 can begin signing letters of intent, several teams -- including a couple in the Big 12 -- already have classes that will bring an influx of speed to their programs.
Scout's Take: QB Matt Corral picks Florida
1dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: CB Jalen Green to Texas
2dBilly Tucker
Scout's Take: WR Marquez Ezzard to Florida State
2dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: OT Tommy Brown to Alabama
3dCraig Haubert
Weekly Commitment Roundup
3dRecruitingNation
Scout's Take: TE Kyle Pitts to Florida
4dCraig Haubert
Oklahoma, Oregon poised to make history on recruiting trail
4dGerry Hamilton
Scout's Take: G Curtis Dunlap Jr. to Florida
6dCraig Haubert
Scout's Take: ATH Jaquayln Crawford to Oklahoma
6dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: No. 1 TE-Y Jeremy Ruckert picks Ohio State
7dCraig Haubert
Weekly Commitment Roundup
10dRecruitingNation
Scout's Take: Safety Quindarious Monday picks Auburn
12dCraig Haubert
Insider