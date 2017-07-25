Scout's Take: WR Brennan Eagles to Texas

Receiver Brennan Eagles, No. 94 overall in the ESPN 300, is the latest coveted recruit to select Texas. Continue reading to see how head coach Tom Herman can utilize this Houston-area product:
Who has the nation's fastest recruiting class?
20hGerry Hamilton
Scout's Take: QB Matt Corral picks Florida
2dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: CB Jalen Green to Texas
3dBilly Tucker
Scout's Take: WR Marquez Ezzard to Florida State
3dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: OT Tommy Brown to Alabama
4dCraig Haubert
Weekly Commitment Roundup
4dRecruitingNation
Scout's Take: TE Kyle Pitts to Florida
5dCraig Haubert
Oklahoma, Oregon poised to make history on recruiting trail
5dGerry Hamilton
Scout's Take: G Curtis Dunlap Jr. to Florida
7dCraig Haubert
Scout's Take: ATH Jaquayln Crawford to Oklahoma
7dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: No. 1 TE-Y Jeremy Ruckert picks Ohio State
8dCraig Haubert
Weekly Commitment Roundup
11dRecruitingNation
Insider