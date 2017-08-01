Five-star K.J. Henry cuts list to five

Insider

ESPN 300 defensive end K.J. Henry out of Winston Salem, N.C., narrowed his list down to five schools on Monday. The five-star prospect is ranked No. 5 overall and said the schools that made the trimmed list, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia Tech, will also be the schools he takes his five official visits to once the season starts.

Henry's father is the running backs coach at Charlotte and wants to go on the visits with his son, so the dates for the visits are still up in the air, but the programs that will get those visits are set.

Here's Henry on why each school made the final list.

Alabama:

I've said many times, obviously being championship contenders every single year helps. They have been great with my family, shown a lot of respect to my siblings, parents and myself. They have talent everywhere, but the bodies are getting thin along the defensive line and linebacker. To be in that position to play at a place like that would be great for me.

Clemson:

I've been with Clemson this entire process how much love they've shown me. Just being so close to home, but at the same time they're national champ contenders. Xavier Thomas is a good friend of mine, us being that duo coming off the edge is pretty dangerous. The academics are great there too. It's a school I've liked for a long time.

Georgia:

Coach (Kirby) Smart, I think he's the second head coach that hits me up the most, he definitely keeps in contact with me. My mom and dad have a great relationship with him. Athens, the college town speaks to me, it's a great place to be. It's kind of like North Carolina in a sense, where it gives me a home feel. Academics, I like to be challenged and my mom wants me to be challenged as well, and she likes what they've said and what they've told her about the academic side.

South Carolina:

The biggest thing was Coach (Will) Muschamp. Just the fact that the head coach hits me up as much as he does, that lets me know how much of a priority I am for them. From the spring game, that defensive line isn't as strong as they want it to be. I know that from Day 1 with those coaches I could be a game changer, and I think I could contribute early to make an impact.

Virginia Tech:

The Hokies, I like them. I think their fan base of all five schools have been showing me the most love. They show me support and show me they want me. Coach (Justin) Fuente, what they did last year and what I've seen this year from the offense, I've been impressed. To see that they're moving along speaks a lot to what they can do for me as a player.