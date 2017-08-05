        <
        >

          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's Take: DT Malcolm Lamar to Oregon

          3:26 PM ET
          • Craig HaubertESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • National recruiting analyst and analyst for ESPNU
            • More than a decade of college and pro coaching experience.
            • Graduated from Indiana and Nebraska-Omaha
            Follow on Twitter

          Oregon has once again reached across the country into the Sunshine State, this time for Malcolm Lamar. Read below to see how this ESPN 300 defensive lineman can work his way into the mix in Eugene:

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.