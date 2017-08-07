        <
        >

          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's Take: RB Dameon Pierce to Florida

          8:18 AM ET
          • Billy TuckerScouts, Football Recruiting
            Close
              • Recruiting coordinator for ESPN RecruitingNation.
              • Nearly a decade of college coaching experience.
              • Has been evaluating prospects at ESPN since 2006.

          ESPN 300 RB Dameon Pierce, who originally committed to Alabama, is now on board with Florida. Read below to see what type of ball-carrier the Gators are getting with this addition:

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.