        <
        >

          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's Take: DT Keondre Coburn to Texas

          6:15 PM ET
          • Craig HaubertESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • National recruiting analyst and analyst for ESPNU
            • More than a decade of college and pro coaching experience.
            • Graduated from Indiana and Nebraska-Omaha
            Follow on Twitter

          Under Armour All-American Keondre Coburn is the latest highly coveted 2018 prospect to select Texas. Here’s why the 334-pound defensive tackle is such a key pickup for the Longhorns.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.