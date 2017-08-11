        <
          Scout's Take: WR Kevin Austin to Notre Dame

          Recruiting video for wide-receiver, Kevin Austin (2:26)

          Recruiting video for Kevin Austin wide-receiver from North Broward Prep in Coconut Creek (2:26)

          • Tom LuginbillESPN Staff Writer
            • Senior National Recruiting Analyst for ESPN.com
            • Coached in four professional football leagues
            • Graduated from Eastern Kentucky and Marshall
          ESPN 300 WR Kevin Austin has committed to Notre Dame, becoming the Irish's top-rated offensive recruit. Below, see why this Sunshine State product could make an early impact in South Bend:

