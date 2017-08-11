Scout's Take: WR Kevin Austin to Notre Dame

ESPN 300 WR Kevin Austin has committed to Notre Dame, becoming the Irish's top-rated offensive recruit. Below, see why this Sunshine State product could make an early impact in South Bend:
