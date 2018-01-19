        <
          Scout's Take: DL Tyler Friday to Ohio State

          Recruiting video for defensive-tackle, Tyler Friday (2:25)

          5:26 PM ET
          • Craig HaubertESPN Staff Writer
          Ohio State has secured another ESPN 300 prospect with the addition of Tyler Friday. Below, see why Friday projects as a versatile contributor to the Buckeyes' defensive line:

