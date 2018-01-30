        <
          Scout's Take: WR Isaah Crocker to Oregon

          11:32 AM ET
          • Tom LuginbillESPN Analyst
          ESPN 300 WR Isaah Crocker is Oregon's latest pickup, as new head coach Mario Cristobal continues to finish strong with his 2018 class. Read below to see why Crocker and fellow recent addition Jalen Hall are helping the Ducks build a well-rounded group of receivers:

