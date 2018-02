Become an insider and get access to all our articles and tools.

Under Armour All-American Nicholas Petit-Frere , the nation's top-ranked offensive tackle, is headed to Ohio State . Continue reading to see what Petit-Frere adds to the Buckeyes' O-Line:

Offensive tackle and new Buckeye Nick Petit-Frere (No. 13 in ESPN 300) reveals why he chose Ohio State. (2:37)

