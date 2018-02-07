Scout's Take: Five-star CB Patrick Surtain Jr. to Alabama

Insider

Alabama, which is in the unfamiliar position of not holding the No. 1 recruiting class, nabbed cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr., the nation's top remaining uncommitted prospect. Read on to see what type of impact he can make for the Crimson Tide:

What he brings: A tremendous physical tools and skill set, coupled with the instincts and football intelligence of a college freshman. Corners don't often come this tall, fast and fluid. The physically imposing Surtain plays with confidence and backs it up with some of the better lockdown skills we have seen in recent classes.

How he fits: Surtain's versatile DB skill set fits well in a defense coached by Nick Saban. Along with the rare physical talent he brings to the corner position, Surtain's high football IQ should make an immediate impact during his freshmen season in Tuscaloosa.

Who he reminds us of: (Carlton Davis, Auburn) -- Like Surtain, Davis is a Florida native with great physical gifts out on the perimeter. Both understand how to use their length and match up with today's bigger wideouts.