Scout's Take: OLB Owen Pappoe to Auburn

Auburn now has a headliner for its 2019 class with the commitment of five-star Under Armour All-American Owen Pappoe. Here is what this outside linebacker with off-the-charts athleticism will add to the Tigers' defense:
Hot Board: Where will the top uncommitted 2019 quarterbacks commit?
35dGerry Hamilton
Who do the top 2019 QB commitments compare to?
40dTom Luginbill
Putting Alabama's No. 6 ranked recruiting class in context
74dAlex Scarborough
Scout's Take: RB Maurice Washington to Nebraska
83dBilly Tucker
Scout's Take: WR Jacob Copeland to Florida
83dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: ATH Devon Williams to USC
83dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: CB Olaijah Griffin to USC
83dBilly Tucker
Scout's Take: OG William Barnes to North Carolina
83dCraig Haubert
Scout's Take: WR Tommy Bush to Georgia
83dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: QB Tanner McKee to Stanford
83dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: DE Andrew Chatfield to Florida
83dCraig Haubert
Scout's Take: Five-star OT Nicholas Petit-Frere to Ohio State
83dCraig Haubert
Insider