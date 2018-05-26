Scout's Take: DE Zacch Pickens to South Carolina

With 2019 offensive centerpiece, QB Ryan Hilinksi, already in the fold, South Carolina has now added a defensive headliner in DE Zacch Pickens. Read below to see how the nation's No.25-rated prospect will impact Will Muschamp's defense:
Scout's Take: OLB Owen Pappoe to Auburn
25dTom Luginbill
Hot Board: Where will the top uncommitted 2019 quarterbacks commit?
60dGerry Hamilton
Who do the top 2019 QB commitments compare to?
65dTom Luginbill
Putting Alabama's No. 6 ranked recruiting class in context
99dAlex Scarborough
Scout's Take: RB Maurice Washington to Nebraska
108dBilly Tucker
Scout's Take: WR Jacob Copeland to Florida
108dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: ATH Devon Williams to USC
108dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: CB Olaijah Griffin to USC
108dBilly Tucker
Scout's Take: OG William Barnes to North Carolina
108dCraig Haubert
Scout's Take: WR Tommy Bush to Georgia
108dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: QB Tanner McKee to Stanford
108dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: DE Andrew Chatfield to Florida
108dCraig Haubert
Insider