        <
        >

          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's Take: WR Jake Smith to Texas

          11:00 AM ET
          • Tom LuginbillESPN Analyst
            Close
            • Senior National Recruiting Analyst for ESPN.com
            • Coached in four professional football leagues
            • Graduated from Eastern Kentucky and Marshall
            Follow on Twitter

          ESPN 300 WR Jake Smith has selected Texas, becoming the sixth top 100 prospect currently committed to the Longhorns. Continue reading to see what he adds to Tom Herman's offense:

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices