          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's Take: QB Grant Gunnell to Arizona

          10:57 AM ET
          • Tom LuginbillESPN Analyst
            Close
            • Senior National Recruiting Analyst for ESPN.com
            • Coached in four professional football leagues
            • Graduated from Eastern Kentucky and Marshall
            Follow on Twitter

          ESPN 300 signal-caller Grant Gunnell has selected Arizona and now headlines the Wildcats' 2019 class. Its Gunnell's second commitment to Kevin Sumlin, after previously choosing Texas A&M last June:

