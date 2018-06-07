Scout's Take: QB Grant Gunnell to Arizona

ESPN 300 signal-caller Grant Gunnell has selected Arizona and now headlines the Wildcats' 2019 class. Its Gunnell's second commitment to Kevin Sumlin, after previously choosing Texas A&M last June:
Scout's Take: QB Luke McCaffrey to Nebraska
2dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: WR Jake Smith to Texas
3dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: No. 28 overall Mykael Wright
6dBilly Tucker
Scout's Take: DE Zacch Pickens to South Carolina
12dCraig Haubert
Scout's Take: OLB Owen Pappoe to Auburn
37dTom Luginbill
Hot Board: Where will the top uncommitted 2019 quarterbacks commit?
72dGerry Hamilton
Who do the top 2019 QB commitments compare to?
77dTom Luginbill
Putting Alabama's No. 6 ranked recruiting class in context
111dAlex Scarborough
Scout's Take: RB Maurice Washington to Nebraska
120dBilly Tucker
Scout's Take: WR Jacob Copeland to Florida
120dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: ATH Devon Williams to USC
120dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: CB Olaijah Griffin to USC
120dBilly Tucker
Insider