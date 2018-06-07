Scout's Take: QB Grant Gunnell to Arizona

Become an insider and get access to all our articles and tools.

ESPN 300 signal-caller Grant Gunnell has selected Arizona and now headlines the Wildcats' 2019 class. Its Gunnell's second commitment to Kevin Sumlin, after previously choosing Texas A&M last June:

