        <
        >

          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's Take: DE Savion Jackson to NC State

          2:27 PM ET
          • Craig HaubertESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • National recruiting analyst and analyst for ESPNU
            • More than a decade of college and pro coaching experience.
            • Graduated from Indiana and Nebraska-Omaha
            Follow on Twitter

          NC State has secured a commitment from Under Armour All-American DE Savion Jackson. Read below to see why this ESPN 300 prospect could eventually replace some of the production lost to the NFL from season's dominant defensive line:

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices